Tucker leads Coll. Of Charleston over Drexel 73-68

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 3:42 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brenden Tucker had a career-high 35 points as College of Charleston narrowly defeated Drexel 73-68 on Sunday.

Tucker shot 13 for 16 from the floor, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers. He added five steals. He had 19 points in the second half to help the Cougars overcome a 39-29 halftime deficit.

Payton Willis had six rebounds for College of Charleston (5-6, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Conference), which went 7 of 13 from 3-point range and shot 61.5% in the second half.

Camren Wynter had 19 points for the Dragons (5-4, 0-2). Zach Walton added 17 points. James Butler had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

College of Charleston defeated Drexel 61-60 on Saturday when Zep Jasper made three free throws with 0.3 seconds to play.

