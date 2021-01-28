Troy looks to end streak vs App State

Appalachian State (12-5, 6-2) vs. Troy (6-9, 1-5) Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State…

Appalachian State (12-5, 6-2) vs. Troy (6-9, 1-5)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State looks to extend Troy’s conference losing streak to six games. Troy’s last Sun Belt win came against the Appalachian State Mountaineers 69-56 on Jan. 1. Appalachian State got past Georgia State by 13 at home in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Appalachian State’s Michael Almonacy, Justin Forrest and James Lewis Jr. have combined to score 37 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Mountaineers scoring over the last five games.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Trojans have scored 65.7 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 57 per game they managed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kam Woods has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Troy field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Troy is 0-6 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 6-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Appalachian State is a perfect 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 47.2 percent or less. The Mountaineers are 3-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Appalachian State defense has allowed only 62 points per game to opponents, which is the 21st-best mark in the country. The Troy offense has produced just 62.8 points through 15 games (ranked 294th among Division I teams).

