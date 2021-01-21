Troy, CCU meet in conference play

Troy (6-7, 1-3) vs. Coastal Carolina (9-3, 3-2) HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sun…

Troy (6-7, 1-3) vs. Coastal Carolina (9-3, 3-2)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Troy squares off against Coastal Carolina. Troy fell 63-56 at Georgia Southern in its last outing. Coastal Carolina lost 71-68 in overtime to Georgia State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Coastal Carolina’s DeVante’ Jones has averaged 22.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 steals while Essam Mostafa has put up 13 points and 10.6 rebounds. For the Trojans, Zay Williams has averaged 12 points and 7.6 rebounds while Kam Woods has put up 10.5 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Chanticleers have allowed just 68.8 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 77.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DEVANTE’: Jones has connected on 42.9 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 87 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Troy is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 6-2 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Coastal Carolina’s Deanthony Tipler has attempted 91 3-pointers and connected on 44 percent of them, and is 13 for 25 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is ranked sixth in the country by scoring 87.1 points per game this season. Troy has only averaged 61.2 points per game, which ranks 284th.

