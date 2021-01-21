CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Trimble Jr. leads Akron over Cent. Michigan 81-67

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 9:51 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Bryan Trimble Jr. had seven 3-pointers and 25 points, both career bests, and Akron beat Central Michigan 81-67 on Thursday night.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 13 points and 10 assists for Akron (7-3, 5-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory and third in six days. Maishe Dailey added 11 points. Enrique Freeman had 10 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Central Michigan scored 29 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Meikkel Murray scored a season-high 23 points for the Chippewas (6-9, 2-6). Travon Broadway Jr. added 17 points and six rebounds. Devontae Lane had 12 points.

