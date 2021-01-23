Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

|All Times EST
|Saturday’s Games
No. 3 UConn at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
No. 9 Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
No. 14 South Florida at East Carolina, postponed
No. 18 DePaul vs. Providence, postponed.
No. 20 Gonzaga vs. BYU, postponed
No. 24 Iowa St. vs. Texas, 6 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
No. 1 Louisville at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
No. 2 NC State vs. Virginia Tech 4 p.m.
No. 4 South Carolina at LSU 1 p.m.
No. 5 Stanford vs. Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
No. 6 UCLA vs. California, postponed
No. 8 Texas A&M at Missouri, 5 p.m.
No. 10 Arizona vs. Colorado, 2 p.m.
No. 11 Michigan vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.
NO. 12 Kentucky at No. 25 Tennessee, 2 p.m.
No. 13 Oregon at Washington 5 p.m.
No. 16 Indiana at No. 21 Northwestern, Noon
No. 23 Syracuse at Clemson, Noon
