CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Three score 20-plus each…

Three score 20-plus each for LIU in 102-88 win

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 7:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers had 23 points as Long Island beat St. Francis Brooklyn 102-88 on Saturday. Eral Penn added 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Sharks, while Jermaine Jackson Jr. chipped in 21 points.

Flowers hit 9 of 12 shots. He added eight rebounds. Jackson had eight assists and five steals.

Alex Rivera had 14 points for Long Island (6-3, 6-3 Northeast Conference).

It was the first time this season Long Island scored at least 100 points.

Chauncey Hawkins had 20 points for the Terriers (4-4, 4-3). Unique McLean added 14 points and eight rebounds. Trey Quartlebaum had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up