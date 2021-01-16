CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Thompson, Lucas help Oregon…

Thompson, Lucas help Oregon State beat Arizona State 80-79

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 9:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ethan Thompson scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and assisted on a dunk by Warith Alatishe with 4.1 seconds left to help Oregon State beat Arizona State 80-79 on Saturday.

Thompson was 6-of-11 shooting and finished with five assists. Sophomore Jarod Lucas, who made his first career start, made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and led Oregon State (6-5, 2-3 Pac-12) with 18 points.

Thompson converted a three-point play to give the Beavers a 64-57 lead with 9:23 left, but Marcus Bagley scored 11 points in a 15-6 run to give ASU a two-point lead with 3:52 remaining. After Remy Martin hit two free throws to make it 76-75, Lucas was fouled by Alonzo Verge Jr. on a 3-point shot and made all three foul shots to put OSU back in front. Bagley hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds to go but Thompson found Alatishe for the go-ahead dunk.

Martin missed a potential winning shot from near midcourt as time expired.

Bagley led Arizona State (4-6, 1-3) with 19 points. Martin and Josh Christopher added 14 points apiece and Chris Osten scored a career-high 12.

The Sun Devils made 28 of 56 from the field and committed a season-low four turnovers but shot just 24% (5 of 21) from 3-point range. Martin missed all of his eight 3-point shots.

The game featured 17 ties and 20 lead changes.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Defense chief orders review of military sex assault programs

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up