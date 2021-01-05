Thomas, Clayton carry Coppin State past Delaware State 81-77

The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Koby Thomas and DeJuan Clayton scored 18 points apiece as Coppin State narrowly beat Delaware State 81-77 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Cardaci and Anthony Tarke each added 13 points for Coppin State (3-8, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kenan Sarvan chipped in 12. Clayton also had six assists, while Tarke posted 11 rebounds, eight assists and six steals.

Myles Carter had 15 points for the Hornets (0-7, 0-2). Dominik Fragala and Zach Kent each had 13 points.

Pinky Wiley, the Hornets’ leading scorer entering the contest at 12 points per game, shot only 14% in the game (2 of 14).

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Coppin State defeated Delaware State 86-78 on Monday.

