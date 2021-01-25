CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » The AP Top 25…

The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 12:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Louisville (22) 14-0 739 1
2. NC State (5) 11-0 710 2
3. UConn (1) 10-0 692 3
4. South Carolina (2) 12-1 679 4
5. UCLA 9-2 618 6
6. Stanford 12-2 572 5
7. Maryland 11-1 565 7
8. Texas A&M 14-1 550 8
9. Baylor 10-2 522 9
10. Arizona 11-2 494 10
11. Oregon 11-3 420 13
12. Michigan 10-1 382 11
13. South Florida 10-1 353 14
14. Ohio St. 8-1 346 17
15. Kentucky 11-4 320 12
16. Indiana 9-3 308 16
17. DePaul 9-3 238 18
18. Gonzaga 13-2 186 20
19. Arkansas 11-5 182 15
20. Tennessee 10-3 180 25
21. Mississippi St. 8-4 156 19
22. Georgia 12-2 122 22
23. Northwestern 8-3 93 21
24. West Virginia 11-2 72
25. South Dakota St. 13-2 66

Others receiving votes: Texas 52, Missouri St. 49, Iowa St. 29, Syracuse 27, Alabama 10, Rice 7, Milwaukee 4, Georgia Tech 3, South Dakota 2, TCU 2.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

Congress is busy, but not with bills necessarily

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up