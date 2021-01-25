The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan.…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Louisville (22) 14-0 739 1 2. NC State (5) 11-0 710 2 3. UConn (1) 10-0 692 3 4. South Carolina (2) 12-1 679 4 5. UCLA 9-2 618 6 6. Stanford 12-2 572 5 7. Maryland 11-1 565 7 8. Texas A&M 14-1 550 8 9. Baylor 10-2 522 9 10. Arizona 11-2 494 10 11. Oregon 11-3 420 13 12. Michigan 10-1 382 11 13. South Florida 10-1 353 14 14. Ohio St. 8-1 346 17 15. Kentucky 11-4 320 12 16. Indiana 9-3 308 16 17. DePaul 9-3 238 18 18. Gonzaga 13-2 186 20 19. Arkansas 11-5 182 15 20. Tennessee 10-3 180 25 21. Mississippi St. 8-4 156 19 22. Georgia 12-2 122 22 23. Northwestern 8-3 93 21 24. West Virginia 11-2 72 – 25. South Dakota St. 13-2 66 –

Others receiving votes: Texas 52, Missouri St. 49, Iowa St. 29, Syracuse 27, Alabama 10, Rice 7, Milwaukee 4, Georgia Tech 3, South Dakota 2, TCU 2.

