The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Stanford (29) 10-0 747 1 2. Louisville 10-0 696 2 3. NC State (1) 10-0 680 3 4. UConn 7-0 678 3 5. South Carolina 8-1 647 5 6. Baylor 8-1 589 6 7. Texas A&M 12-0 580 8 8. UCLA 7-2 532 9 9. Maryland 9-1 479 12 10. Oregon 9-2 454 11 11. Arizona 8-2 437 7 12. Kentucky 9-3 417 10 13. Michigan 9-0 400 15 14. Mississippi St. 8-2 386 14 15. Ohio St. 6-0 297 16 16. South Florida 9-1 270 18 17. Arkansas 10-4 253 13 18. Indiana 7-3 192 19 19. DePaul 6-3 190 20 20. Gonzaga 10-2 139 21 21. Texas 8-2 125 17 22. Northwestern 6-2 108 22 23. Tennessee 8-1 90 – 24. Syracuse 5-1 77 24 25. Washington St 7-1 73 –

Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 61, Georgia 51, South Dakota St. 39, West Virginia 15, Michigan St. 15, Alabama 14, Arizona St. 7, Rice 5, Iowa 5, North Carolina 1, IUPUI 1.

