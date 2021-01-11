INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 1:09 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Stanford (29) 10-0 747 1
2. Louisville 10-0 696 2
3. NC State (1) 10-0 680 3
4. UConn 7-0 678 3
5. South Carolina 8-1 647 5
6. Baylor 8-1 589 6
7. Texas A&M 12-0 580 8
8. UCLA 7-2 532 9
9. Maryland 9-1 479 12
10. Oregon 9-2 454 11
11. Arizona 8-2 437 7
12. Kentucky 9-3 417 10
13. Michigan 9-0 400 15
14. Mississippi St. 8-2 386 14
15. Ohio St. 6-0 297 16
16. South Florida 9-1 270 18
17. Arkansas 10-4 253 13
18. Indiana 7-3 192 19
19. DePaul 6-3 190 20
20. Gonzaga 10-2 139 21
21. Texas 8-2 125 17
22. Northwestern 6-2 108 22
23. Tennessee 8-1 90
24. Syracuse 5-1 77 24
25. Washington St 7-1 73

Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 61, Georgia 51, South Dakota St. 39, West Virginia 15, Michigan St. 15, Alabama 14, Arizona St. 7, Rice 5, Iowa 5, North Carolina 1, IUPUI 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

