The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Stanford (29)
|10-0
|747
|1
|2. Louisville
|10-0
|696
|2
|3. NC State (1)
|10-0
|680
|3
|4. UConn
|7-0
|678
|3
|5. South Carolina
|8-1
|647
|5
|6. Baylor
|8-1
|589
|6
|7. Texas A&M
|12-0
|580
|8
|8. UCLA
|7-2
|532
|9
|9. Maryland
|9-1
|479
|12
|10. Oregon
|9-2
|454
|11
|11. Arizona
|8-2
|437
|7
|12. Kentucky
|9-3
|417
|10
|13. Michigan
|9-0
|400
|15
|14. Mississippi St.
|8-2
|386
|14
|15. Ohio St.
|6-0
|297
|16
|16. South Florida
|9-1
|270
|18
|17. Arkansas
|10-4
|253
|13
|18. Indiana
|7-3
|192
|19
|19. DePaul
|6-3
|190
|20
|20. Gonzaga
|10-2
|139
|21
|21. Texas
|8-2
|125
|17
|22. Northwestern
|6-2
|108
|22
|23. Tennessee
|8-1
|90
|–
|24. Syracuse
|5-1
|77
|24
|25. Washington St
|7-1
|73
|–
Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 61, Georgia 51, South Dakota St. 39, West Virginia 15, Michigan St. 15, Alabama 14, Arizona St. 7, Rice 5, Iowa 5, North Carolina 1, IUPUI 1.
