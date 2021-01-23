Texas State looks to extend streak vs La.-Monroe

Texas State (10-4, 4-1) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (4-10, 2-5) Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas State…

Texas State (10-4, 4-1) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (4-10, 2-5)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Louisiana-Monroe. Texas State’s last Sun Belt loss came against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns 83-77 on Jan. 1. Louisiana-Monroe lost 57-47 loss at home to Texas State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: The Bobcats are led by their junior duo of Caleb Asberry and Mason Harrell. Asberry has averaged 13.1 points while Harrell has accounted for 12.9 points per contest. The Warhawks have been anchored by juniors Russell Harrison and Koreem Ozier, who are scoring 13.2 and 13.3 per game, respectively.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Bobcats have scored 67 points per game and allowed 60.8 points per game against Sun Belt opponents. Those are both improvements over the 63.1 points scored and 64 points given up to non-conference opponents.ACCURATE ASBERRY: Asberry has connected on 44.4 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Texas State has scored 64.5 points per game and allowed 55.3 over its four-game road winning streak. Louisiana-Monroe has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 61.7 points while giving up 69.7.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Warhawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bobcats. Louisiana-Monroe has 40 assists on 67 field goals (59.7 percent) over its previous three contests while Texas State has assists on 34 of 69 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas State defense has allowed only 62.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 26th-best mark in the country. The Louisiana-Monroe offense has put up just 65.7 points through 14 games (ranked 261st among Division I teams).

