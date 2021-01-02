CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Texas State ends Ragin’ Cajuns’ seven-game win streak

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 7:47 PM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Isiah Small scored 18 points as Texas State beat Louisiana-Lafayette 71-59 on Saturday.

Caleb Asberry added 12 points and Mason Harrell chipped in 10 points as did Quentin Scott for the Bobcats (7-4, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Mylik Wilson had 14 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (7-2, 1-1), whose seven-game win streak came to an end. Cedric Russell added 11 points. Theo Akwuba had nine rebounds.

The Bobcats leveled the season series against the Ragin’ Cajuns with the win. Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Texas State 83-77 on Friday.

