Terrell leads Sacramento State over Fresno Pacific 85-54

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 5:24 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Christian Terrell scored a career-high 26 points as Sacramento State routed Fresno Pacific 85-54 on Sunday.

Ethan Esposito added career highs with 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets. Terrell shot 12 for 16 from the field.

Spencer Monteiro had 16 points and seven rebounds for Sacramento State (4-1), which shot 52% and outrebounded Division II Fresno Pacific 44-20. Samaad Hector added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Bryce Fowler had a career-high 10 assists plus 2 points.

Fowler, who led the Hornets in scoring with 15 points per game entering the contest, was held to two points. He shot 0 of 4 from 3-point range.

Adrian Antunez had 10 points for the Sunbirds, whose season-opening losing streak reached five games. Aamondae Coleman added 10 points.

