Tennessee St., Southeast Mo. look to end streaks

Tennessee State (1-5, 0-3) vs. Southeast Missouri (2-6, 0-2)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State looks to extend Southeast Missouri’s conference losing streak to seven games. Tennessee State’s last OVC win came against the Morehead State Eagles 74-67 on March 4, 2020. Southeast Missouri lost 72-63 at Tennessee Tech in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Chris Harris, Nolan Taylor and Nana Akenten have collectively accounted for 49 percent of Southeast Missouri’s scoring this season. For Tennessee State, Mark Freeman, Shakem Johnson, Josh Linder and Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. have collectively accounted for 58 percent of all Tennessee State scoring.MIGHTY MARK: Freeman has connected on 20 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Redhawks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Southeast Missouri has an assist on 40 of 68 field goals (58.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Tennessee State has assists on 42 of 78 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri gets to the line more often than any other OVC team. The Redhawks have averaged 21.9 foul shots per game this season.

