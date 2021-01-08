Tennessee St. seeks revenge on Southeast Mo.

Southeast Missouri (3-7, 1-3) vs. Tennessee State (2-6, 1-4) Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee…

Southeast Missouri (3-7, 1-3) vs. Tennessee State (2-6, 1-4)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State seeks revenge on Southeast Missouri after dropping the first matchup in Cape Girardeau. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 2, when the Redhawks created 25 Tennessee State turnovers and turned the ball over just 17 times on their way to the four-point victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Mark Freeman, Shakem Johnson and Josh Linder have collectively scored 43 percent of Tennessee State’s points this season. For Southeast Missouri, DQ Nicholas, Nana Akenten and Nolan Taylor have scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season.

STEPPING IT UP: The Tigers have scored 67.8 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 64.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DQ: Nicholas has connected on 13.6 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Redhawks are 0-5 when they score 67 points or fewer and 3-2 when they exceed 67 points. The Tigers are 0-5 when they fail to score more than 66 points and 2-1 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Southeast Missouri has lost its last five road games, scoring 66.4 points, while allowing 73.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State is ranked second in the OVC with an average of 74.4 possessions per game.

