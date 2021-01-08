Tenn. Tech, EKU meet in conference play

Tennessee Tech (1-11, 1-4) vs. Eastern Kentucky (10-2, 4-1) McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee…

Tennessee Tech (1-11, 1-4) vs. Eastern Kentucky (10-2, 4-1)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech pays visit to Eastern Kentucky in an OVC matchup. Both teams last played this past Thursday. Eastern Kentucky won at home over Jacksonville State 69-66 in overtime, while Tennessee Tech fell 57-54 at Morehead State.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The do-everything Tre King has averaged 16.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals to lead the way for the Colonels. Wendell Green Jr. is also a big facilitator, putting up 12.2 points and 4.4 assists per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Keishawn Davidson, who is averaging 10.1 points.

OVC IMPROVEMENT: The Golden Eagles have scored 64.8 points per game and allowed 70.8 points per game across five conference games. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 59.7 points scored and 81.6 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.DOMINANT DAVIDSON: Davidson has connected on 34.1 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 90.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: Tennessee Tech has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 61 points and allowing 80.8 points during those contests. Eastern Kentucky has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 62.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Eagles have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Colonels. Eastern Kentucky has an assist on 33 of 79 field goals (41.8 percent) across its past three matchups while Tennessee Tech has assists on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28 percent of all possessions, which is the fourth-highest rate in the country. The Tennessee Tech offense has turned the ball over on 23.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 321st among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.