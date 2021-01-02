CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Telfort scores 20 to lead Northeastern past Elon 75-52

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 3:47 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort had 20 points as Northeastern routed Elon 75-52 on Saturday in a Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Tyson Walker had 18 points and six assists for Northeastern (2-5, 1-0), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Coleman Stucke added 15 points. Shaquille Walters had seven rebounds.

Hunter McIntosh had 16 points for the Phoenix (3-2, 0-1). Hunter Woods added eight rebounds.

