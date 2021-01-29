CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 variants in DC | Fauci on vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
TCU looks to knock off No. 12 Mizzou

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 6:31 AM

TCU (9-6) vs. No. 12 Missouri (10-3)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Missouri looks to give TCU its fifth straight loss against ranked opponents. TCU’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 2 Baylor Bears 75-72 on Feb. 29, 2020. Missouri lost 88-82 to Auburn on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Missouri has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jeremiah Tilmon, Dru Smith, Xavier Pinson, Mark Smith and Kobe Brown have combined to account for 77 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.NEMBHARD IS A FORCE: RJ Nembhard has connected on 39 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Missouri is a perfect 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3 percent or less. The Tigers are 2-3 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Horned Frogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Missouri has 39 assists on 82 field goals (47.6 percent) across its previous three contests while TCU has assists on 27 of 52 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri has attempted the second-most free throws among all SEC teams. The Tigers have averaged 22.9 free throws per game this season and 25.7 per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

