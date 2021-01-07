TCU looks for home win vs No. 2 Baylor

No. 2 Baylor (10-0, 3-0) vs. TCU (9-3, 2-2) Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

No. 2 Baylor (10-0, 3-0) vs. TCU (9-3, 2-2)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU looks for its fourth straight win over No. 2 Baylor at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The last victory for the Bears at TCU was a 62-53 win on Jan. 21, 2017.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jared Butler and MaCio Teague have led the Bears. Butler is averaging 15.2 points, 5.5 assists and 2.1 steals while Teague is putting up 16 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Horned Frogs have been anchored by juniors RJ Nembhard and Kevin Samuel, who have combined to score 25.2 points per contest.JUMPING FOR JARED: Butler has connected on 42 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Horned Frogs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bears. TCU has an assist on 42 of 69 field goals (60.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Baylor has assists on 46 of 88 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Baylor defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.3 percent of all possessions, the 12th-best rate in the nation. TCU has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.8 percent through 12 games (ranking the Horned Frogs 273rd among Division I teams).

