Tarleton State seeks revenge on California Baptist

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist goes for the season sweep over Tarleton State after winning the previous matchup in Riverside. The teams last played each other on Jan. 15, when Tarleton State made just 11 free throws on 17 attempts while the Lancers went 23 for 26 on the way to a nine-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: California Baptist’s Gorjok Gak has averaged 12.5 points and 10.4 rebounds while Reed Nottage has put up 13.8 points and five rebounds. For the Texans, Montre’ Gipson has averaged 15.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while Tahj Small has put up 10.4 points and 7.4 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Texans have scored 77.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 57 per game they managed over two non-conference games.MIGHTY MONTRE’: Gipson has connected on 50 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 59: Tarleton State is 0-5 when it allows at least 59 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 59.

STREAK STATS: Tarleton State has scored 62.7 points per game and allowed 75 over its three-game road losing streak. California Baptist has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 92.3 points while giving up 64.5.

TOUGH TEXANS: Tarleton State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.1 percent of all possessions this year, the fourth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

