CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Sullivan scores 13 to…

Sullivan scores 13 to carry Marist over Siena 55-54

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 5:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Ricardo Wright made a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left and Marist held on to beat Siena 55-54 on Saturday.

Raheim Sullivan led the Red Foxes (9-6, 7-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) with 13 points.

Aidan Carpenter and Jackson Stormo each scored 12 for the Saints (7-2, 7-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Manny Camper grabbed 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

DoD has vaccinated more than 800,000 employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up