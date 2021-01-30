CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Sullivan lifts Lamar past…

Sullivan lifts Lamar past McNeese St. 64-56

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 8:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Avery Sullivan recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds to carry Lamar to a 64-56 win over McNeese State on Saturday.

Davion Buster had 17 points for Lamar (4-11, 3-4 Southland Conference). Kasen Harrison added 13 points. Anderson Kopp had six rebounds.

Lamar totaled 41 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Carlos Rosario had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowboys (7-10, 1-8). Keyshawn Feazell added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

100 words

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up