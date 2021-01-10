CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Stroud leads Fresno St.…

Stroud leads Fresno St. past San Jose St. 80-65

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 9:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Deon Stroud had a career-high 22 points as Fresno State got past San Jose State 80-65 on Sunday.

Stroud made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Jordan Campbell had 16 points and nine rebounds for Fresno State (5-3, 3-3 Mountain West Conference). Orlando Robinson added 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Richard Washington had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (2-8, 0-6). Ralph Agee added 14 points. Nate Lacewell had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up