Stony Brook looks for home win vs New Hampshire

New Hampshire (4-5, 3-3) vs. Stony Brook (6-4, 4-0)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook looks for its seventh straight win over New Hampshire at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The last victory for the Wildcats at Stony Brook was a 73-69 win on Feb. 8, 2014.

LEADING THE WAY: The junior duo of Nick Guadarrama and Jayden Martinez has led the Wildcats. Guadarrama is averaging 15.5 points and 7.7 rebounds while Martinez is putting up 13.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. The Seawolves have been led by juniors Juan Felix Rodriguez and Frankie Policelli. Rodriguez has averaged 12.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while Policelli has put up 12.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

AMERICA EAST IMPROVEMENT: The Seawolves have scored 74.3 points per game and allowed 62.8 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both solid improvements over the 71.5 points scored and 79 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Rodriguez has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Stony Brook field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Stony Brook has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.8 points while giving up 57.5.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Seawolves have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. Stony Brook has 42 assists on 77 field goals (54.5 percent) over its past three outings while New Hampshire has assists on 29 of 63 field goals (46 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook is ranked second among America East teams with an average of 72.5 points per game. The Seawolves have averaged 76 per game over their five-game winning streak.

