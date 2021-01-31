CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Stephen F. Austin tops Sam Houston St. 78-68

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 7:35 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — David Kachelries had a career-high 22 points and Stephen F. Austin beat Sam Houston 78-68 on Sunday extending its home winning streak to nine games.

Roti Ware had 19 points for Stephen F. Austin (10-3, 7-1 Southland Conference) and Calvin Solomon added seven rebounds.

Bryce Monroe had 16 points for the Bearkats (13-6, 7-1), whose 10-game win streak was snapped. Zach Nutall added 14 points and Demarkus Lampley scored 10.

