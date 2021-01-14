INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Ex-CIA chief confident about security | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Steadman lifts Montana over…

Steadman lifts Montana over N. Arizona 67-56

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 10:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Michael Steadman tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to carry Montana to a 67-56 win over Northern Arizona on Thursday.

Josh Vazquez had 15 points and six rebounds for Montana (6-6, 2-3 Big Sky Conference). Kyle Owens added 13 points.

Cameron Shelton had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (3-9, 2-4). Isaiah Lewis added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Non-teleworking feds should reconsider commute plans in DC next week, OPM says

Agency RPA use more than doubled in 2020, but where do bots go from here?

New House bill would block future administrations from using Schedule F, or anything else like it

Historic absences at MSPB hit 4-year mark, creating potentially costly backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up