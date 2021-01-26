St. John’s, DePaul meet in conference play

St. John’s (9-7, 3-6) vs. DePaul (3-5, 1-5) Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes…

St. John’s (9-7, 3-6) vs. DePaul (3-5, 1-5)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes meet as St. John’s takes on DePaul. Each team is coming off of a victory this past Saturday. DePaul earned a 68-61 win at Marquette, while St. John’s got a 96-78 win at home against Utah Valley.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: DePaul’s Charlie Moore has averaged 13.9 points and 4.3 assists while Javon Freeman-Liberty has put up 12.4 points and 4.9 rebounds. For the Red Storm, Julian Champagnie has averaged 17.4 points and six rebounds while Posh Alexander has put up 10.5 points, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals.JUMPING FOR JULIAN: Champagnie has connected on 40.7 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 35 over the last five games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Red Storm have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blue Demons. DePaul has 35 assists on 69 field goals (50.7 percent) over its past three matchups while St. John’s has assists on 46 of 86 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s is ranked second among Big East teams with an average of 79.8 points per game.

