St. Joe’s hopes to end skid vs Albany

Albany (1-4) vs. Saint Joseph’s (0-8)

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s looks to end its eight-game losing streak as it goes up against Albany. Albany fell 74-66 at Vermont on Sunday. Saint Joseph’s lost 83-57 to Saint Bonaventure on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: Saint Joseph’s’ Taylor Funk has averaged 16 points and 5.9 rebounds while Jordan Hall has put up 6.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and five assists. For the Great Danes, CJ Kelly has averaged 13.6 points while Kellon Taylor has put up 8.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Kelly has had his hand in 41 percent of all Albany field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hawks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Great Danes. Saint Joseph’s has 48 assists on 70 field goals (68.6 percent) over its past three outings while Albany has assists on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Saint Joseph’s offense has averaged 77.1 possessions per game this season, ranking the Hawks 13th nationally. Albany has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 68 possessions per game (ranked 267th).

