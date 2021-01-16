CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Solomon, Kachelries carry Stephen F. Austin past UIW 83-65

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 10:52 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Calvin Solomon had 13 points to lead six Stephen F. Austin players in double figures as the Lumberjacks defeated UIW 83-65 on Saturday night.

David Kachelries added 12 points for the Lumberjacks (7-2, 3-0 Southland Conference). Charlie Daniels chipped in 11, Cameron Johnson scored 11 and Nigel Hawkins and Roti Ware had 10.

Keaston Willis had 15 points for the Cardinals (5-6, 2-2). Des Balentine added 10 points. Drew Lutz had 10 points.

