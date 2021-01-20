CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
Home » College Basketball » Smith scores 16 to…

Smith scores 16 to lift Chattanooga past Samford 70-64

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 11:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Malachi Smith posted 16 points and nine rebounds as Chattanooga beat Samford 70-64 on Wednesday night.

Darius Banks had 12 points for Chattanooga (12-4, 3-4 Southern Conference). David Jean-Baptiste added 12 points. A.J. Caldwell had 10 points.

Samford totaled 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Logan Dye had 13 points for the Bulldogs (6-8, 2-5). Preston Parks added 12 points. A.J. Staton-McCray had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Chattanooga defeated Samford 73-68 on Jan. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden administration expected to ramp up use of Defense Production Act in response to COVID

DoD is centralizing space acquisition, but still has bugs to work out

Over the last 4 years, acting leaders often outlasted permanent ones at several key agency positions

Biden memo enhances independence of federal scientists from political appointees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up