Smith, Chattanooga host UNCG

UNC Greensboro (9-5, 4-2) vs. Chattanooga (12-4, 3-4) McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

UNC Greensboro (9-5, 4-2) vs. Chattanooga (12-4, 3-4)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Isaiah Miller and UNC Greensboro will face Malachi Smith and Chattanooga. The senior Miller has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.6 over his last five games. Smith, a junior, is averaging 16.4 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Chattanooga’s Smith has averaged 16.3 points and 9.8 rebounds while David Jean-Baptiste has put up 18.1 points. For the Spartans, Miller has averaged 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Keyshaun Langley has put up nine points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Mocs have scored 74.9 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 71.7 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Miller has made or assisted on 42 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 39 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: UNC Greensboro has won its last five road games, scoring 82 points, while allowing 67.4 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Spartans have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Mocs. Chattanooga has 30 assists on 73 field goals (41.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while UNC Greensboro has assists on 40 of 94 field goals (42.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all SoCon teams. The Mocs have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.

