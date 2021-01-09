INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Smellie scores career-high 24 in Idaho State’s victory

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 4:32 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Austin Smellie had a career-high 24 points as Idaho State got past Northern Arizona 76-70 on Saturday to complete a two-game sweep.

Smellie hit 8 of 10 shots, including 4 of 5 from the arc.

Tarik Cool had 17 points, including four 3-pointers, for Idaho State (6-5, 3-1 Big Sky Conference). Robert Ford III added eight assists.

Idaho State dominated the first half and led 46-25 at the break. The Bengals’ 30 second-half points were a season low for the team.

NAU cut a 22-point second-half deficit to three with two minutes left but Smellie made consecutive 3-pointers to give the Bengals a cushion.

Cameron Shelton had 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Lumberjacks (3-8, 2-3). Wynton Brown added 15 points. Nik Mains had 11 points.

The Bengals defeated Northern Arizona 73-69 on Thursday.

