Small carries Texas St. past Louisiana-Monroe 57-47

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 9:31 PM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Isiah Small posted 15 points as Texas State topped Louisiana-Monroe 57-47 on Friday night.

Caleb Asberry had 11 points and eight rebounds for Texas State (10-4, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Louisiana-Monroe scored 13 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Marco Morency had 18 points and six rebounds for the Warhawks (4-10, 2-5), who have now lost five straight games.

Russell Harrison, who led the Warhawks in scoring entering the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

