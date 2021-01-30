CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Sisoho Jawara scores 23…

Sisoho Jawara scores 23 to lead Weber St. past Idaho 81-62

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 6:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Seikou Sisoho Jawara had a career-high 23 points as Weber State beat Idaho 81-62 on Saturday.

Dontay Bassett had 15 points, four assists and three blocks for Weber State (9-4, 4-2 Big Sky Conference). Isiah Brown added 14 points. Zahir Porter had 13 points.

Gabe Quinnett had 13 points for the Vandals (0-13, 0-10).

Damen Thacker, who was second on the Vandals in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

Weber State defeated Idaho 81-56 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up