Simms scores 32 to carry Milwaukee past IUPUI 94-70

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 3:27 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tafari Simms scored a career-high 32 points as Milwaukee rolled past IUPUI 94-70 on Friday.

Simms shot 10 for 13 from the floor, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

DeAndre Gholston had 15 points for Milwaukee (4-2, 3-1 Horizon League). Te’Jon Lucas added 14 points and eight assists.

Bobby Harvey had 18 points for the Jaguars (1-3, 0-3). Azariah Seay added 12 points. Jaylen Minnett had 11 points. Marcus Burk, whose 17 points per game entering the contest led the Jaguars, shot only 18% for the game (3 of 17).

