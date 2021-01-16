CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Simmons, Hamlet lead North Texas over UTEP 74-65

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 6:19 PM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Zachary Simmons and Javion Hamlet scored 13 points apiece as North Texas topped UTEP 74-65 on Saturday.

Rubin Jones and JJ Murray each added 11 points for the Mean Green (7-5, 3-1 Conference USA). James Reese chipped in 10.

Bryson Williams had 17 points for the Miners. Christian Agnew added 15 points. Souley Boum had 14 points.

North Texas defeated UTEP 63-33 on Friday.

