Siena looks to extend streak vs Monmouth

Monmouth (3-3, 3-2) vs. Siena (1-0, 1-0) Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena…

Monmouth (3-3, 3-2) vs. Siena (1-0, 1-0)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks for its 12th straight conference win against Monmouth. Siena’s last MAAC loss came against the St. Peter’s Peacocks 85-80 on Feb. 2, 2020. Monmouth fell 78-77 at Siena in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Monmouth has relied heavily on its seniors. Deion Hammond, George Papas, Melik Martin and Marcus McClary have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 54 percent of all Hawks points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DEION: Hammond has connected on 42.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 56.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST YEAR: These conference foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 season, with Siena sweeping the series.

DID YOU KNOW: .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.