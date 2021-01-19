CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam update | Anne Arundel Co. sees changes Friday | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Home » College Basketball » Shuler scores 22; Ole…

Shuler scores 22; Ole Miss beats Mississippi State 64-46

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 11:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Devontae Shuler scored 22 points and Mississippi pulled away midway through the second half and beat Mississippi State 64-46 on Tuesday night, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Ole Miss (7-6, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) has won 11 of the last 15 matchups including an 83-58 win at home last season. The teams entered having alternated wins in the last six games.

Shuler finished 8-of-13 shooting with three 3-pointers and three of the Rebels’ 10 steals. Jarkel Joiner added 12 points for Ole Miss (7-6, 2-4 Southeastern Conference).

D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 18 points for Mississippi State (9-5, 4-2 Southeastern Conference), which has lost two of its last three. Deivon Smith added 10 points.

Ole Miss took the lead for good midway through the first half and led 29-21 at the break. The Bulldogs pulled to 42-38 with 12:07 to play. The Rebels answered with an 18-4 run, capped by Shuler’s jumper, and led 60-42 with about three minutes left.

The Bulldogs shot 18 of 52 (35%) overall that included 10 missed 3-pointers and 12 turnovers.

Ole Miss hosts Texas A&M on Saturday. Mississippi State plays at No. 18 Alabama on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

COVID helped teach Army how to build classified networks, both on and off bases

Union in 'holding pattern' as agencies decide how to rescind Trump executive orders

State Dept seeks to overcome ‘stunning loss of expertise’ from Trump hiring freeze

At some agencies, acting leadership often outlasted permanent appointees over last 4 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up