SHSU, Central Ark. eye conference win

Sam Houston (8-5, 2-0) vs. Central Arkansas (3-7, 2-0) Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sam…

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston meets Central Arkansas as both teams look to remain unbeaten in Southland games. Each team has two wins in conference play this season. Sam Houston beat Southeastern Louisiana by 18 on the road in its last outing. Central Arkansas is coming off an 83-79 home win against New Orleans in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Central Arkansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Rylan Bergersen, DeAndre Jones, Eddy Kayouloud and Jared Chatham have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 54 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.NUTALL IS A FORCE: Zach Nutall has connected on 37.7 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SUCCESS AT 69: Sam Houston is a perfect 8-0 when scoring at least 69 points and 0-5 when scoring 67 points or fewer.

STREAK SCORING: Sam Houston has won its last three road games, scoring 74.3 points, while allowing 66.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bearkats 14th among Division I teams. The Central Arkansas offense has turned the ball over on 25 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bears 329th, nationally).

