INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Sherfield scores 23 to…

Sherfield scores 23 to lead Nevada over Fresno St. 73-57

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 1:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Grant Sherfield had 23 points as Nevada beat Fresno State 73-57 on Friday night.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 13 points for Nevada (9-5, 4-3 Mountain West Conference). Warren Washington added 13 points.

Orlando Robinson had 15 points for the Bulldogs (5-4, 3-4). Isaiah Hill added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

Data scientist hiring campaign maxes out applications in less than 2 days

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up