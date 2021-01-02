CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Sheppard helps Belmont beat UT-Martin, win 7th straight

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 10:45 PM

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had 21 points, seven rebounds and a career-high six steals and Belmont beat UT Martin 90-69 on Saturday for its seventh consecutive win.

Sheppard, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, went into the game with 13 career steals — none this season.

Jacobi Wood added 17 points and Nick Muszynski 13 for Belmont (10-1, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference).

Cameron Holden led UT Martin (3-4, 1-2) with 16 points. Eden Holt added 13 points and Jaron Williams 11.

