Seton Hall looks to sweep Butler

Seton Hall (9-6, 6-3) vs. Butler (5-7, 4-5) Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler seeks revenge…

Seton Hall (9-6, 6-3) vs. Butler (5-7, 4-5)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler seeks revenge on Seton Hall after dropping the first matchup in Newark. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 2, when Butler made just five foul shots on nine attempts while the Pirates hit 17 of 20 en route to the 68-60 victory.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Seton Hall has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Butler has leaned on freshmen. For the Pirates, seniors Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jared Rhoden, Myles Cale and Shavar Reynolds, Jr. have combined to account for 72 percent of the team’s scoring, including 84 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Bryce Nze, Jair Bolden, Myles Tate and Chuck Harris have combined to account for 66 percent of Butler’s scoring this season.MIGHTY MAMUKELASHVILI: Mamukelashvili has connected on 33.3 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Butler is 0-7 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pirates have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Butler has an assist on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) over its past three games while Seton Hall has assists on 39 of 72 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall has attempted more free throws per game than any other Big East team. The Pirates have averaged 22.5 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.