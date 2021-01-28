Seton Hall looks to knock off No. 3 Nova

No. 3 Villanova (10-1, 5-0) vs. Seton Hall (9-7, 6-4) Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 3 Villanova (10-1, 5-0) vs. Seton Hall (9-7, 6-4)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Villanova looks to give Seton Hall its seventh straight loss to ranked opponents. Seton Hall’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Butler Bulldogs 74-72 on Feb. 19, 2020. Villanova has won its last seven games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jared Rhoden, Myles Cale and Shavar Reynolds, Jr. have collectively accounted for 71 percent of Seton Hall’s scoring this season. For Villanova, Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels and Caleb Daniels have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season.JUMPING FOR JEREMIAH: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has connected on 26.5 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 69 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Villanova has won its last three road games, scoring 76.3 points, while allowing 65 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Pirates. Seton Hall has an assist on 43 of 84 field goals (51.2 percent) across its past three matchups while Villanova has assists on 51 of 79 field goals (64.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Villanova offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.2 percent of its possessions, which is the best rate in the nation. The Seton Hall defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18 percent of all possessions (ranked 265th among Division I teams).

