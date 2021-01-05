Seton Hall faces tough test vs No. 7 Creighton

Seton Hall (8-4, 5-1) vs. No. 7 Creighton (8-2, 4-1) CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall (8-4, 5-1) vs. No. 7 Creighton (8-2, 4-1)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Creighton presents a tough challenge for Seton Hall. Seton Hall has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Creighton has won all four games against Big East opponents this season.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney and Mitch Ballock have collectively scored 42 percent of Creighton’s points this season and 50 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Seton Hall, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jared Rhoden, Myles Cale and Shavar Reynolds, Jr. have combined to account for 72 percent of all Seton Hall scoring, including 77 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

BIG EAST BOOST: The Pirates have allowed just 67.7 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 71.8 per game they allowed over six non-conference games.MIGHTY MAMUKELASHVILI: Mamukelashvili has connected on 32.1 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Seton Hall has scored 84.3 points per game and allowed 74.3 over its three-game road winning streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pirates have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bluejays. Creighton has 37 assists on 75 field goals (49.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Seton Hall has assists on 49 of 82 field goals (59.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton is ranked second among Big East teams with an average of 81.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.