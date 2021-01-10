CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Scott carries Loyola Marymount past San Francisco 68-60

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 9:55 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eli Scott had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Loyola Marymount beat San Francisco 68-60 on Sunday.

Keli Leaupepe had 19 points for Loyola Marymount (6-3, 1-0 West Coast Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Dameane Douglas added 10 points. Ivan Alipiev had three blocks.

Khalil Shabazz had 16 points and six steals for the Dons (8-6, 2-2). Jamaree Bouyea added 12 points and six rebounds.

