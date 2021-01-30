CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Sanni lifts UC Santa…

Sanni lifts UC Santa Barbara past UC Davis 89-86 in OT

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 10:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ajare Sanni had a season-high 22 points as UC Santa Barbara won its eighth consecutive game, edging past UC Davis 89-86 in overtime on Saturday.

JaQuori McLaughlin had 18 points for UC Santa Barbara (12-3, 8-2 Big West Conference). Miles Norris added 17 points. Brandon Cyrus had 10 points.

Elijah Pepper scored a career-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Aggies (3-5, 1-3). Ezra Manjon added 19 points. Kennedy Koehler had 13 points.

The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Aggies this season. UC Santa Barbara defeated UC Davis 72-51 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up