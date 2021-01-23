CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » San Jose St. tops…

San Jose St. tops New Mexico 83-71

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 4:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Sebastian Mendoza, Jalen Dalcourt, Ralph Agee and Trey Smith scored 16 points apiece and San Jose State defeated New Mexico 83-71 on Saturday.

Agee also grabbed seven rebounds and Dalcourt six.

Valdir Manuel scored a season-high 25 points plus seven rebounds and four blocks for the Lobos (5-9, 1-9 Mountain West Conference). Saquan Singleton scored 14 points and distributed 11 assists and Rod Brown scored 10 with seven rebounds.

Makuach Maluach, whose 14 points per game heading into the contest led the Lobos, scored just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.

San Jose State returned the favor as New Mexico beat the Spartans 67-51 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More than a million solders will be in Army's new pay, personnel IT system by year's end

TSP returns keep inching down in first month of 2021

Haha — hear the one about the pandemic snow day?

Military has new way to keep in touch with service members during stressful times

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up