San Francisco seeks revenge on BYU

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 6:31 AM

San Francisco (10-8, 4-4) vs. Brigham Young (13-4, 4-2)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco seeks revenge on Brigham Young after dropping the first matchup in San Francisco. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 16, when the Cougars outshot San Francisco 44.8 percent to 38.1 percent and hit 13 more foul shots on the way to the nine-point victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Alex Barcello, Matt Haarms and Brandon Averette have collectively accounted for 46 percent of Brigham Young’s scoring this season. For San Francisco, Jamaree Bouyea, Khalil Shabazz, Dzmitry Ryuny and Taavi Jurkatamm have collectively accounted for 68 percent of all San Francisco scoring, including 88 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.JUMPING FOR JAMAREE: Bouyea has connected on 39.2 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 70.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: San Francisco is 0-6 when it allows at least 72 points and 10-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PERFECT WHEN: The Cougars are 12-0 when holding opponents to 41 percent or worse from the field, and 1-4 when opponents shoot better than that. The Dons are 7-0 when they score at least 73 points and 3-8 on the year when falling short of 73.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco as a team has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-most among Division I teams.

