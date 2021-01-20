San Francisco, Santa Clara meet in conference play

San Francisco (9-7, 3-3) vs. Santa Clara (8-3, 2-1) Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco (9-7, 3-3) vs. Santa Clara (8-3, 2-1)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts San Francisco in a WCC matchup. San Francisco fell 72-63 at home to Brigham Young on Saturday. Santa Clara is coming off a 69-63 road win against San Diego on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: Santa Clara’s Josip Vrankic has averaged 14.3 points and 8.5 rebounds while Keshawn Justice has put up 11 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Dons, Jamaree Bouyea has averaged 17.4 points while Khalil Shabazz has put up 15.6 points and 4.1 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAMAREE: Bouyea has connected on 42.3 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 74.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: San Francisco is 0-6 when it allows at least 72 points and 9-1 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PERFECT WHEN: The Broncos are 5-0 when they block at least six opposing shots and 3-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Dons are 7-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.2 percent or worse, and 2-7 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Santa Clara has held opposing teams to 37.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

