Samford looks for home win vs The Citadel

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 3:30 PM

The Citadel (8-4, 1-4) vs. Samford (6-8, 2-5)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford looks for its fourth straight win over The Citadel at Pete Hanna Center. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Samford was a 102-96 win on Feb. 25, 2017.

SUPER SENIORS: The Citadel’s Hayden Brown, Kaiden Rice and Tyler Moffe have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BROWN: Brown has connected on 39.6 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 79.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Samford offense has recently used assists to create baskets more often than The Citadel. Samford has 48 assists on 80 field goals (60 percent) across its past three matchups while The Citadel has assists on 37 of 81 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The The Citadel offense has scored 89.1 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs fifth among Division I teams. The Samford defense has allowed 78.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 267th overall).

